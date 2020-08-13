- Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Truck Sticked Chris Paul During Heat-Thunder Game
Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Truck Sticked Chris Paul During Heat-Thunder Game
- Updated: August 12, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler checked Chris Paul during the Heat’s 116-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Paul made a defensive stop on the Heat’s Duncan Robinson and made sure that he knew about it.
Butler responded, going right at Paul, lowering his shoulder into the All-Star point guard.
fun sequence of events pic.twitter.com/aY3pY4ZZX3
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 13, 2020
Butler explained why he felt it was necessary to go after Paul.
Jimmy Butler on the CP3 incident: “Yeah you not gonna throw the ball at my teammate like that. Yeah I got a turnover, got an offensive foul. You don’t do that here.” @5ReasonsSports
— alex (@tropicalblanket) August 13, 2020
Butler has shown that he will protect and fight for his teammates day after day since coming to Miami.
Miami may have lost the game, but Butler showed that he and the Heat cannot be messed with as the NBA heads towards the playoffs.
The five-time All-Star finished the game with just seven points in 15 minutes.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.
