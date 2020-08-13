 Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Truck Sticked Chris Paul During Heat-Thunder Game - Heat Nation
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler checked Chris Paul during the Heat’s 116-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Paul made a defensive stop on the Heat’s Duncan Robinson and made sure that he knew about it.

Butler responded, going right at Paul, lowering his shoulder into the All-Star point guard.

Butler explained why he felt it was necessary to go after Paul.

Butler has shown that he will protect and fight for his teammates day after day since coming to Miami.

Miami may have lost the game, but Butler showed that he and the Heat cannot be messed with as the NBA heads towards the playoffs.

The five-time All-Star finished the game with just seven points in 15 minutes.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

