Udonis Haslem’s hilarious NSFW message to Duncan Robinson after he signed lucrative extension with Miami Heat

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem apparently had a hilarious message for sharpshooter Duncan Robinson after he signed a massive deal with the Heat.

Robinson told the story on a recent episode of his podcast. Haslem was also on the show.

“I saw U.D. on Friday,” Robinson said. “I went down to Miami to sign. And he congratulated obviously, then the first thing he said was, ‘When the f— am I coming on your podcast?'”

Haslem then took a playful jab at Robinson.

“It’s about to get violent now,” Haslem joked. “I’m starting to see a lot of people on the podcast that don’t practice with your a– every day, don’t rebound for your a– every day, don’t set screens for your a– every day, and d— sure wasn’t undrafted and came from the mud like us. So now, you understand why I feel the way I feel.”

Haslem has been in the Miami organization for almost two full decades, and he seems to have close relationships with almost everyone on the team. He recently re-signed with the Heat on a one-year deal with the expectation that he will continue to fill more of a leadership role than a playing role.

As for Robinson, the 27-year-old recently inked the biggest deal in NBA history for an undrafted player. He is set to spend the next few years with Miami, and many fans have high hopes for him.

In the 2020-21 season, Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made 43.9 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 40.8 percent of his shots from deep. He is one of the best shooters in the game, making him an extremely valuable asset.

The Heat have legitimate title hopes for the 2021-22 season.