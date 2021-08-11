Report: Major update offered on Udonis Haslem’s future with Miami Heat

According to a report, the Miami Heat are bringing back team legend Udonis Haslem.

“Udonis Haslem has committed to return to the Miami Heat for a 19th season,” wrote Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “Haslem, who turned 41 on June 9, is again expected to sign a one-year deal at the NBA veteran minimum of $2.6 million, with a formal announcement from the Heat expected soon.”

Haslem fills more of a leadership role than anything else for the Heat, and that has been the case for several years. Over the last five seasons, he has appeared in a total of 45 games. He appeared in just one game during the 2020-21 campaign.

Back when he used to get more playing time, Haslem was a decent NBA player. He has spent his entire NBA career with the Heat, and he has career averages of 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Clearly, he doesn’t make much of an impact on the floor these days, but he does make his presence felt in other ways. Every team needs a veteran leader, and it’s evident that Miami sees a lot of value in keeping him around since the organization is willing to use a roster spot on him.

The Heat have made a flurry of moves this offseason, and they’re expected to contend for a title in the 2021-22 campaign.