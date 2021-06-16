- Udonis Haslem details why LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would ‘go at it’ during beginning of Big 3 era
- Report: Jimmy Butler becomes only Miami Heat player to make All-NBA team this season
- Report: Erik Spoelstra being ‘discussed internally’ in Portland for head coaching position
- Report: Miami Heat ‘attractive’ destination for Damian Lillard if he asks out of Portland
- Report: Jimmy Butler expected to accept Miami Heat’s extension offer
- Report: Andre Drummond is on the Miami Heat’s radar
- Report: 2 Miami Heat players named to All-Defensive team
- NBA scout explains why Miami Heat should ‘probably’ go after Damian Lillard if they strike out on Kyle Lowry
- Video: David Aldridge says Miami Heat ‘makes sense’ as potential landing spot for Kemba Walker
- Tyler Herro posts adorable tribute to celebrate Katya Elise Henry’s birthday
Udonis Haslem details why LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would ‘go at it’ during beginning of Big 3 era
- Updated: June 16, 2021
The Miami Heat’s Big 3 era was the most successful time in franchise history.
During those four years, the team made the NBA Finals four times and won two titles.
Those teams were spearheaded by superstars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
One of their teammates on that roster, Udonis Haslem, revealed on Tuesday that James and Wade would “go at it” at the start of the Big 3 era.
“D-Wade and Bron would go at it, people didn’t know that D-Wade and Bron would go at it,” said Haslem. “I think the first maybe month, month and a half was just ‘You gotta prove to me how good you really are because you ain’t been here.'”
While the first season of the Big 3 era ended in disappointment in the NBA Finals, as the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks, the following two seasons brought two championships to South Florida.
Wade and James may have butted heads early in their partnership, but their playing days together have given way to a close and meaningful friendship. Now, the two legends celebrate one another every chance they get.
Still, there are likely many Heat fans out there who would have loved to see the two superstars go at one another in one of those early practices.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login