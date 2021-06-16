Udonis Haslem details why LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would ‘go at it’ during beginning of Big 3 era

The Miami Heat’s Big 3 era was the most successful time in franchise history.

During those four years, the team made the NBA Finals four times and won two titles.

Those teams were spearheaded by superstars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

One of their teammates on that roster, Udonis Haslem, revealed on Tuesday that James and Wade would “go at it” at the start of the Big 3 era.

“D-Wade and Bron would go at it, people didn’t know that D-Wade and Bron would go at it,” said Haslem. “I think the first maybe month, month and a half was just ‘You gotta prove to me how good you really are because you ain’t been here.'”

While the first season of the Big 3 era ended in disappointment in the NBA Finals, as the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks, the following two seasons brought two championships to South Florida.

Wade and James may have butted heads early in their partnership, but their playing days together have given way to a close and meaningful friendship. Now, the two legends celebrate one another every chance they get.

Still, there are likely many Heat fans out there who would have loved to see the two superstars go at one another in one of those early practices.