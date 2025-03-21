Videos

UD: Heat players are paying close attention to Tyler, Bam to see how they handle leadership

Jason Simpson
4 Min Read
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have lost nine games in a row, taking their season from bad to worse and putting them 11 games under .500.

During a recent “NBA Today” spot, franchise legend Udonis Haslem, who spoke with Heat stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, was asked by ESPN’s Malika Andrews to describe the mood in the locker room. He used the words “frustrated” and “disappointed.”

He then said that Herro and Adebayo are getting a “crash course in leadership” right now because “everybody in the locker room is watching them.”

“Frustrated, disappointed,” Haslem said of the mood in the locker room, “but obviously, these guys understand that they’re getting a crash course in leadership right now. Everybody in the locker room is watching them right now, and everything they want out of this is on the other side of doing the hard thing. They gotta get through the hard things to get to the other side of it.

“Once they get to the other side of it, it’ll be a little bit of sunshine. Right now, I know they can’t see that, but this is building them up for something greater. They still have 13 games left. There still is a chance, if they can go on a little run right here, to get out of this hut right now, but they gotta continue to stay together, and one thing I know about Spo (Erik Spoelstra), this is when he’s at his best.”

Adebayo and Herro are two of the longest tenured players on the Heat roster, and they’re also two of the team’s top talents. As such, they can safely assume that their teammates are going to be looking at them when things get tough.

That’s especially true since star forward Jimmy Butler is no longer in the fold. The Heat lost him and his veteran presence when he was traded to the Golden State Warriors near the deadline.

This has turned into one of the worst seasons in franchise history for the Heat, who are now 29-40. They do currently hold a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference somehow, but even if they were to survive the play-in and reach the first round of the playoffs, there wouldn’t be much hope for a meaningful run.

Haslem, despite his role with ESPN, remains a part of the Heat organization, so he likely has a very good pulse on what’s going on within the walls of the franchise. He won three championships with Miami as a player and would surely love to see the team return to glory, but that seems far away right now.

Barring some major changes, Adebayo and Herro will be important pieces for the Heat heading into the future. Adebayo has had a difficult season, but Herro appeared in his first All-Star Game last month. The franchise will need both of them to play at the top of their games moving forward.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier
Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments of the Heat’s disastrous 2024-25 season
Editorials
Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s brutally honest assessment of Heat: ‘We’re going through the dark days right now’
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra calls out Heat for not meeting ‘certain standard’ of play in blowout loss to Grizzlies
Miami Heat News
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Buddy Hield says he hated seeing Warriors trade Andrew Wiggins: ‘I wish it was me that got traded’
Miami Heat News
Kel'el Ware Miami Heat
NBA insider details how Kel’el Ware has helped Heat ‘unlock’ Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?