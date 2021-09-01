Video: Jimmy Butler issues hilarious NSFW message after being ‘told not to cuss’ by his agent

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler issued a hilarious message after his agent told him not to use swear words.

“Good morning, everybody,” Butler said. “I was told not to cuss yesterday by Bernard Lee. Adios, buenos dias, hope you motherf—— have a good day.”

Butler undoubtedly has a big personality, and he’s known to be an entertaining character in the locker room.

The 31-year-old is hoping to have a big 2021-22 season after Miami’s 2020-21 campaign did not go as planned. The Heat had a rocky regular season and took a first-round playoff exit.

Butler had a solid year, averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. But it wasn’t enough to propel the Heat to a deep playoff run, and the team failed to meet expectations.

Fortunately, the organization has added some key pieces this offseason. Most notably, the team brought in point guard Kyle Lowry in one of the bigger deals of the offseason. The hope is that Lowry will help Miami get to the next level.

The 2021-22 season is rapidly approaching, and it figures to be an exciting one for the Heat.