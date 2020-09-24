After taking down the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami Heat are one win away from the NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro, who scored a game-high 37 points in Game 4, continued to prove his worth as a legitimate star in the making. He talked about his career night after handing Boston its third loss of the series.

“That’s just who I am. I grew up like that and I’m gonna stay like that for as long as I’m in the league.” Herro on playing with confidence all throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/xphXkRCBgc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2020

Only Jayson Tatum came close to matching Herro’s point total, scoring all of his 28 points in the second half.

With the Heat on the cusp of returning to the NBA Finals, the rookie guard has one main thing driving him outside of the desire to win his first title in the NBA. He wants to go the distance for his veteran teammate Jimmy Butler.

"My teammates and coaches put full trust in me." Hear from Tyler Herro after his record-breaking Game 4 performance! #HEATTwitter #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kvGu2PoSw9 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) September 24, 2020

“I more wanna do it for Jimmy though. … He hasn’t gone to the Finals. I wanna do it for him. … He’s been a great big brother to me since I’ve been in Miami, and I know how much it means for him to win. And I just wanna help him get there.”

Although the Celtics put up a fight in the second half with Tatum coming alive, the Heat were the best team on the floor and seem to be the best team in the series. Miami continues to show a remarkable will to win as it defies the odds on a nightly basis.

Erik Spoelstra’s squad will try to close out the series and punch its ticket to the NBA Finals on Friday, Sept. 26. If Miami advances, Herro and company will await the winner of the Western Conference finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.