Report: Milwaukee Bucks among teams informed not to trade for Jimmy Butler

The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have been informed not to trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Lot of rumblings that the Milwaukee Bucks have also been informed not to trade for Jimmy Butler.@ChrisBHaynes reported earlier the Memphis Grizzlies were told not to. That’s now two playoff teams Butler could be refusing. So…does Pat Riley give Jimmy what he wants? — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 7, 2025

Butler recently indicated to the Heat that he would like to be traded, potentially ending a run with the franchise that produced three Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two NBA Finals appearances.

BREAKING: Jimmy Butler has indicated to the Miami Heat he wants to be traded, per @ESPN — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 3, 2025

Miami suspended Butler for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team last week.

It was recently reported that the Heat were having “ongoing discussions” with the Bucks and Grizzlies, but it appears that Butler may be refusing to play for those franchises. That puts Miami in a tough spot when it comes to finding a trade for the six-time All-Star, as it could be forced to send Butler to a team of his choosing.

The Bucks and Grizzlies could always decide that they still want to trade for Butler, but since the star forward can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2024-25 season, it may not be worth giving up major assets for a rental.

This season, Butler is averaging just 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. He’s averaging his fewest points per game since the 2013-14 season (back when he was with the Chicago Bulls), and he’s only appeared in 22 games.

The Heat are 17-17 on the season after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Monday – their third consecutive loss.

Now, Miami is the No. 9 seed in the East, and it could be in danger of missing the playoffs if it doesn’t get something useful in return in a potential Butler deal. The Heat don’t have to trade Butler, but it was reported that he’s made the situation in Miami “miserable” for everyone involved.

For now, Heat fans have to hope that a trade offer that helps the team and is favorable to Butler will eventually materialize. If that doesn’t happen, Pat Riley and the Heat will be in a tough spot when it comes to the rest of the season, as it may not be easy to convince Butler to return and suit up for Miami after he serves his suspension.