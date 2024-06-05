Videos

Stephen A. Smith demands Dwyane Wade be respected: ‘LeBron didn’t know how to win until he got to Dwyane Wade’

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

With Kyrie Irving finally back in the NBA Finals, the thought of who is LeBron James’ best running mate is a topic of debate, and ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith has weighed in with his thoughts, saying it’s Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat.

After leaving the Cavaliers as a free agent prior to the 2010-11 NBA season, James famously won his first two NBA championships with the Heat with Wade as a teammate. Though they did reach the NBA Finals in all four seasons they were together in Miami, the two managed to win just two titles despite James initially predicting they would capture many more than that.

James then went back to the Cavaliers for the 2014-15 NBA season, which would be Irving’s fourth with Cleveland. Irving recently reflected on his tough times in Cleveland before James’ homecoming, and the two ultimately combined to bring the Cavs their first and only NBA championship to date in the 2015-16 season.

After one more campaign together, Irving departed for the Boston Celtics, and James helped the Cavs to another appearance — also their fourth in a row — in the Finals, ironically with Wade again as a teammate during part of the regular season before he was traded back to the Heat.

Leaving Cleveland once again, James landed with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the 2018-19 season. He teamed with Anthony Davis to help the Lakers win the NBA championship in the 2019-20 season.

Prior to this season, Irving reportedly had a strong interest in reuniting with James on either the Lakers or Dallas Mavericks, but that did not come to pass.

So, James remains in search of his fifth NBA title, while Irving has a chance to capture his second with the Mavericks against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals that begin on Thursday. Jamal Crawford recently said that winning this title would mean more to Irving than the one he garnered with the Cavs.

It is difficult to say what any of these superstar players would have been able to accomplish without playing with each other, but Irving can certainly add to his own personal legacy by winning another championship.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade chimes in after Shaquille O’Neal recalls NSFW argument they had years ago
Miami Heat News
Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning reveals cancer diagnosis, urges men to get their blood tested and PSA checked
Miami Heat News
Dennis Schroder Brooklyn Nets
Heat guard begs for soccer team to sign him in wake of Dennis Schroder’s pro soccer debut in Germany
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s birthday post to daughter Zaya met with nasty comments
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?