Scottie Pippen suggests Miami Heat could fix Zion Williamson: ‘Either gon’ make him or break him’

Availability issues have defined star forward Zion Williamson’s NBA career to this point, and that status quo has continued so far in the 2024-25 regular season. He’s appeared in only 10 of New Orleans’ 43 games.

Williamson sat out 27 consecutive games thanks to a hamstring injury and played his first game since Nov. 6 when the Pelicans took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 7. But the forward has been in and out of the lineup since making his return, and he recently missed New Orleans’ bout against the Dallas Mavericks due to conditioning reasons.

The former No. 1 overall pick is still young, but he’s in danger of failing to live up to his potential. Asked to name someone who would put Williamson “in his place where he would have a level of fear and respect for that person,” Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen named Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

“Zion Williamson WON’T Last” – Scottie Pippen Says ONLY One NBA Coach Can Save Zion@patrickbetdavid @ScottiePippen pic.twitter.com/Skxk8WeZRF — PBD Podcast (@PBDsPodcast) January 19, 2025

“Either gon’ make him or break him, but I like Pat Riley and the Miami Heat organization,” Pippen replied.

Riley has a history of getting the most out of his players, whether they’re stars or role players. During Riley’s time as the president of the Heat, the team has been able to develop some overlooked players into legitimate contributors and has also benefited from some stellar play from its more established stars.

Williamson is a guy with endless potential. Unfortunately, with several years of his NBA tenure in the books, many would say that his career hasn’t lived up to expectations. Not only was he a No. 1 overall pick, but he was one of the most hyped No. 1 overall picks in recent history.

If Williamson wants a better chance to win at a high level while maintaining a major role for his team on the offensive side of the ball, Miami is a squad that would theoretically check both of those boxes for him. Of course, for something like that to work, the Heat would have to fix some of the issues that have plagued him in the NBA.

Should the 24-year-old stick around with the Pelicans past the February trade deadline, he is very unlikely to be playing in any super meaningful games anytime soon.

New Orleans’ record of 11-32 on the season is very close to the worst of any team in the Western Conference, and the Pelicans would seemingly need to string together a red-hot stretch to even get back into postseason contention.