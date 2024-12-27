Report: There has been ‘talk’ linking Miami Heat to De’Aaron Fox via trade

Outside of the play of rising star Tyler Herro, fans of the Miami Heat haven’t had much to cheer about regarding the team’s guard situation this season.

With that being the case, folks may be intrigued to learn that according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, there has been chatter linking the Heat to Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox.

“Now, if Fox is going to ask out, it seems like the tea leaves are pointing that way,” MacMahon said. “Still, I’m not sure it’s definite. When you’re appearing on podcasts with Draymond Green and laying groundwork, you can see how people read into it. … If Fox asks out, teams like San Antonio and Houston are the ones to watch. I’ve also heard rumors about the [Los Angeles] Lakers, but it’s hard to tell how much of that is just speculation because he’s a Klutch client. There’s also been talk about Miami, given his connection to Bam Adebayo. Who knows what other suitors might emerge, or which of these teams will actually pursue him if it comes to that?”

Heat fans should be allured by the idea of a starting backcourt of Herro and Fox in Miami, a duo that would likely be viewed as one of the top guard partnerships in the NBA.

After all, both players are averaging 23-plus points per contest this season. Herro is averaging a team-high 23.8 points per game, while Fox is leading the way for the Kings with 26.2 points per contest on 48.2 percent shooting from the floor and 33.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The pair of former University of Kentucky standouts are also capable facilitators on top of all that they bring to the table as scorers. Herro is dishing out a career-high 4.9 assists per game in his sixth season as a member of the Heat, and Fox is averaging 6.1 dimes per game both this season and for his NBA career.

Heat fans can maybe expect to see Fox’s name connected to the team even more in the weeks leading up to the February trade deadline depending on how things unfold in the near future. Miami sits as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference currently with a record of 15-13.

The Heat have been streaky lately but are currently on the right side of a two-game winning streak. This month alone, the squad has had a two-game losing streak, four-game winning streak, three-game losing streak and is now working on its current winning streak. Miami has a contest against the Atlanta Hawks coming up on Saturday.