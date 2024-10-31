Recent Heat teammate thinks Jimmy Butler would be a good fit in Ime Udoka’s system in Houston

According to Trevor Ariza — who spent the 2020-21 campaign playing alongside Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat — Butler would fit like a glove in Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka’s system.

“Going into that Pat Riley/Eric Spoelstra system could be the best thing that happened to Jalen Green.” Matt & Trevor Ariza see the upside for both the Houston Rockets & Miami Heat in a potential Jimmy Butler trade. All The Smoke Unplugged: https://t.co/5BNUtSN1gE pic.twitter.com/SEXR1wlwKk — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) October 30, 2024

“I would, honestly, if I’m Houston” Ariza said on whether he would package young players and draft picks to bring Butler to Houston. “Especially because what Jimmy brings to the game. The mentality that he brings to the game, I feel like it mirrors their coach with just how tough and hard-nosed he is — no bulls— type dude, will win at all costs. But I feel like it would be a good move for all the players involved, especially because Houston has that young talent.”

Udoka has a long and impressive coaching resume in the NBA. He worked as an assistant coach with teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before he got his first chance to become a head coach at the highest level with the Boston Celtics.

The 47-year-old spent just one season as Boston’s leader from the sidelines, but he nearly coached the team to a championship. The Celtics reached the 2022 NBA Finals, where they lost to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

After he took a break from coaching in the 2022-23 season, he became the head coach of the Rockets, and he seems to have the team trending in the right direction. Udoka coached Houston to a 41-41 record in his first season with the team, and the Rockets own a 2-2 record through four games this season.

Depending on what the Rockets would have to give up in a deal, they seem to be a Butler trade away from being a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Houston may not have any bona fide All-NBA players, but it has a talented and deep roster that is headlined by a pair of youthful stars.

Jalen Green is one of the better scorers in the league today, and Alperen Sengun has a uniquely wide-ranging skill set for a big man.

If Butler were to land with the Rockets in the near future, Houston would mark the fifth NBA team he has played for. Butler has carved out stints with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers along with the Heat.

But the 35-year-old is still a member of the Heat, and he is trying to help Miami win its first NBA title since the year 2013.