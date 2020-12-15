- Video: Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro suffers blow to face in matchup vs. Pelicans
- Video: Brandon Ingram delivers filthy poster during 2nd quarter of game vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat to be without 3 key players tonight vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Miami Heat severely disrespected by scouts and executives with zero expectations for repeat Finals appearance
- Meyers Leonard issues plea reminding fans that NBA stars are ‘real people with real s–t going on’
- Udonis Haslem sends endearing shout-out to ‘killa’ Jae Crowder, who responds emphatically
- Dwyane Wade blown away by Stephen Curry as he makes his return to the court
- Report: James Harden and Miami Heat showing mutual interest in each other
- Jimmy Butler says he’d pick Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, other returning stars over himself
- Report: Chris Paul recruited Jae Crowder away from Miami Heat
Video: Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro suffers blow to face in matchup vs. Pelicans
- Updated: December 14, 2020
After being forced to lick their wounds for two months following a loss in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat are back on the floor for their 2020 preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Heat got a scare, however, when standout guard Tyler Herro got hit in the face and had to head back to the locker room.
Tyler Herro takes blow to the face–heads to locker room.#NOPvsMIA #NBAPreseason #HEATTwitter #NBA. pic.twitter.com/niGrLyP4Rg
— FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) December 15, 2020
Herro was a revelation as a rookie during the 2019-20 campaign. The 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he impressed many with his dead-eye outside shooting throughout the season.
Herro also showed the potential to handle the ball and create off the dribble as the season progressed.
The University of Kentucky product has made it clear that his next goal is to become a full-time starter.
However, it’s not for certain he’ll even remain on the roster for the foreseeable future. The Heat have been mentioned as one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to land Houston Rockets superstar James Harden via trade.
If such a deal becomes a reality, Herro may have to be jettisoned to Texas.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login