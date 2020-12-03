- Tyler Herro’s big personal goal for upcoming NBA season
Tyler Herro’s big personal goal for upcoming NBA season
- Updated: December 2, 2020
In the 2019-20 season, second-year guard Tyler Herro became a revelation for the Miami Heat, as he performed better than many thought he would.
With the new season on the horizon, the University of Kentucky product is focused on progressing, and his new goal appears to be becoming a full-time starter.
“I think everybody’s goal is to start, and try to impact winning as much as possible,” he said Wednesday, as the Heat continued training-camp workouts at AmericanAirlines Arena. “So I’m just continuing to get better and hopefully I can do whatever it takes to become a starter.
“But I’m willing to do whatever the team needs me to do. I came off the bench last year and it worked out well. So whatever Coach [Erik Spoelstra] wants me to do, I’m willing to do.”
Herro was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and although he was expected to be a dependable spot-up 3-point shooter, he has become more than that.
As the season progressed, and especially as the Heat overachieved in the playoffs, Herro showed he could also handle the ball and hit the open man.
All told, he averaged 13.5 points in 27.4 minutes per game while hitting 38.9 percent of his 3-pointers. In the playoffs he improved a bit, putting up 16.0 points and 3.7 assists in 33.6 minutes a game.
That production earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
The improvement of Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo this upcoming season will be perhaps the biggest factor in whether the Heat return to the NBA Finals.
