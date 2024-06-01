Videos

Knicks star admits Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra lived rent-free in his head all of last summer

Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra and Josh Hart
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have a way of getting inside the heads of their opponents, and it looks like that’s exactly what happened with New York Knicks star Josh Hart.

Hart and fellow Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson were looking back on their 2023-24 NBA season, and Hart let it slip that he had the Heat on his mind for much of the offseason leading up to the campaign.

“I thought about Miami all summer,” Hart said. “… I was thinking about Spo (Erik Spoelstra), Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry. That’s all I thought about last summer.”

Of course, Hart is referencing the fact that the Heat defeated the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. As fans will remember well, the Heat entered the playoff bracket as a play-in team. They then did what few thought was possible and advanced all the way through the bracket and into the 2023 NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for Spoelstra, Butler, Lowry and the rest of the Heat roster, the Cinderella run ended there when they faced off against the buzz saw that was the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

This season, the Heat had much different luck in the playoffs. Like last season, they entered the playoffs after winning in the play-in tournament. However, that’s where the similarities ceased. The Heat were severely undermanned in the playoffs, playing their first-round series without key contributors such as Butler and guard Terry Rozier.

Despite that, they still managed to steal one win from the Boston Celtics in Game 2. That’s where the fun ended for Heat fans, though, and the Celtics won the following three games to close out the series in five games.

Now, the Heat enter an offseason that is filled with uncertainty. It is known that Butler is seeking a maximum two-year extension on his deal. It is not known if the Heat are planning on fulfilling that wish. That could certainly lead to Butler heading elsewhere to continue his NBA career, and reports are indicating that is a possibility.

Butler’s departure would mark an end of an era of Heat basketball that has been both incredibly rewarding and slightly disappointing. Since joining the Heat, Butler has made promises about winning a title. The Heat have won the East twice since his arrival in Miami, but have failed to deliver on that ultimate goal.

In the next few months, Heat fans will likely find out if Butler’s title chase in Miami is over or if he still has more time to make good on that promise.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Heat Nation.

Heat Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dennis Schroder Brooklyn Nets
Heat guard begs for soccer team to sign him in wake of Dennis Schroder’s pro soccer debut in Germany
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s birthday post to daughter Zaya met with nasty comments
Miami Heat News
Caleb Martin Miami Heat
Caleb Martin serving as major inspiration for potential 1st-rounder in 2024 NBA Draft
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
NBA insider responds to accusation of ‘bulls—t story’ regarding Jimmy Butler’s future with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?