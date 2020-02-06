Jimmy Butler Says Miami Heat 'Ready to Go to War' After Andre Iguodala Trade - Heat Nation

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat added some major championship pedigree to their roster when they acquired veteran forward Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the deal was done, Heat star Jimmy Butler chimed in with his opinion on the move.

Jimmy Butler after Heat’s trade deadline push: “We’re ready to go to war. We know we can compete with the best of them.” pic.twitter.com/2N4uO5JwpE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 6, 2020

On Wednesday night, Iguodala offered his own positive take on the move and expressed clear excitement to get going with his new Miami teammates.

Though Iguodala hasn’t played since the 2018-19 season, the last time he laced up was in the 2019 NBA Finals. He had competed in the four previous NBA Finals series as well and won Finals MVP in 2015.

Though the move on its own is a positive one, the Heat may not be done just yet.

With a few of hours to go before the trade deadline comes and goes, fans can expect Heat team president Pat Riley and the rest of the front office to stay busy on the phone until the final bell rings.

Based on recent reports, the Heat are interested in acquiring Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

If they can get that done, they will be even better prepared for what they hope will be a deep playoff push.