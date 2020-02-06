Report: Andre Iguodala Agrees to 2-Year, $30M Extension With Miami Heat - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed on a deal that will send Andre Iguodala to the Heat.

On top of that, the 16-year veteran has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Miami beyond this season.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The extension that Iguodala signed with Miami will include a team option for the second season of the deal.

Source: Andre Iguodala and Miami's two-year, $30M extension has team option in second season (2021-22). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The 36-year-old Iguodala has yet to play a single game in the 2019-20 season.

Prior to being traded to Memphis this past offseason, Iguodala had spent the previous six seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

In the last five of those seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala played a key role in helping the team reach the NBA Finals. In that span, the Warriors captured an NBA title three times with Iguodala winning Finals MVP honors in 2015.

Over the course of his career, Iguodala has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.