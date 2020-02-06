 Report: Andre Iguodala Agrees to 2-Year, $30M Extension With Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed on a deal that will send Andre Iguodala to the Heat.

On top of that, the 16-year veteran has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Miami beyond this season.

The extension that Iguodala signed with Miami will include a team option for the second season of the deal.

The 36-year-old Iguodala has yet to play a single game in the 2019-20 season.

Prior to being traded to Memphis this past offseason, Iguodala had spent the previous six seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

In the last five of those seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala played a key role in helping the team reach the NBA Finals. In that span, the Warriors captured an NBA title three times with Iguodala winning Finals MVP honors in 2015.

Over the course of his career, Iguodala has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

