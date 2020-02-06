Report: Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder Working on 3-Team Deal - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat, according to reports, have acquired Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies for Justise Winslow, but they may not be done dealing.

The Heat are also looking to obtain Danilo Gallinari from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and incorporate him as part of the Iguodala trade.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

By himself, Iguodala will be a boon to the Heat, as long as he continues to play at the level he’s been at the past few years. Iguodala, 36, is a two-time NBA All-Defensive team selection and the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

The fact that he’s played in five consecutive championship series and has won three NBA titles will greatly help a young Heat team come playoff time.

Gallinari, 31, could add some additional scoring punch, as he’s averaging 19.2 points a game this season. A career 38.0 percent 3-point shooter who’s making 41.0 percent of his treys this season, he could fit in very well with Miami’s offensive scheme.

The Heat are already second in the NBA in 3-point shooting accuracy at 38.0 percent. However, they’re just 14th in the league in scoring at 112.3 points per game.