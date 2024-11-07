Jimmy Butler admits he made late mistake in 115-112 loss to Suns

The Miami Heat suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Miami was ahead by 15 points at the tail end of the third quarter, but the Suns responded by finishing the quarter on a 15-3 spurt. The Heat were then outscored by six points across the final 12 minutes of action, paving the way for a Suns win.

Miami had an opportunity to force overtime in the waning moments of regulation. With Miami down by three on the final possession, Jimmy Butler seemingly had a chance get a 3-pointer off before the buzzer, even if it wouldn’t have been a particularly good look.

But instead of taking the shot, he passed the ball to Tyler Herro. Herro couldn’t get a shot off in time, and the Heat picked up their second consecutive loss.

WTF was this final play from the Heat?!?!pic.twitter.com/f3Guor78Gv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 7, 2024

After the game, Butler admitted that he should have taken the last shot for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler takes accountability for the final possession last night “I should’ve just pulled back and shot it. We kind of knew what was gonna go on. My turnover. Gotta shoot that one.” pic.twitter.com/KKfrqmxL8z — Emo Jimmy (@HeatCulture13) November 7, 2024

Butler followed up his 27-point performance against the Sacramento Kings earlier this week with a quiet scoring night against Phoenix. He finished with 15 points in the loss to the Suns.

Through seven games played, the 35-year-old is averaging his fewest points per game (18.1) since the 2013-14 campaign, when he was in just his third NBA season and played for the Chicago Bulls. He’s also shot the ball poorly from 3-point range this season, as just 16.7 percent of his 3s have found the bottom of the net in his sixth season in a Heat uniform.

In order for the Heat to get back to their winning ways and snap this miniature losing streak, they may need Butler to step his game up and look more like the player who has spearheaded two NBA Finals runs for the team this decade.

The Heat can get back to the .500 mark with a win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday in what will be a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals. On Wednesday, the Nuggets handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their first loss of the season, meaning the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only undefeated team left in the league.