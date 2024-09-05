Former LeBron-era Heat teammates recount hilarious story of celebrating Christmas at strip club

One favorite pastime that many pro athletes, especially NBA players, have is going to nightclubs (and in some cases strip clubs) in order to let off some steam.

Former Miami Heat big men Udonis Haslem and Greg Oden recalled a time when they had a team Christmas party at a popular Miami strip club.

“We had a team Christmas party at Tootsie’s,” said Haslem. “We decided to do something a little different that year. So all the guys got together for a team Christmas party at Tootsie’s, and we traded gifts. “So the funny part about it, we sitting there in the locker room ’cause we supposed to do the gift exchange, then go,” said Oden. “‘Where the f— Shane [Battier], man? Shane 10 minutes late, 15 minutes late. Man, somebody call Shane.’ ‘What the f—, where are you?’ We dropped the gifts, we all ran up to the door. ‘I’ve been here!’ “That was one of those situations where we just needed a little curve ball,” added Haslem.

Miami is well-known as one of the best cities in the nation when it comes to partying and nightlife, and while it can be a distraction and a temptation for many, it can also serve as an opportunity to do something that is important for all ball clubs.

Haslem and Oden highlighted the importance of team-bonding activities and building strong friendships with each other, as that translates to winning basketball and better chemistry on the court. Haslem said it was something he learned from LeBron James during James’ four seasons with the team.

In James’ first season with the Heat, the chemistry was somewhat clunky and the vibes seemed off at times. It was quite a challenge to mesh his incredible talents with those of Dwyane Wade and fellow newcomer Chris Bosh. They ended up losing in the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks as James seemed to come undone in crunch time.

But the following year, Miami’s chemistry was strong, as it won the NBA championship. It followed that up with another ring in 2013, as James turned in one of the greatest Game 7 performances ever in its triumph over the San Antonio Spurs.

Haslem played a key role off the bench for those James-led teams. In the last few years of his 20-year career, he barely played, but his voice carried tons of weight on the bench, and when he spoke, everyone listened.

He retired following the 2022-23 season, and he has since become the Heat’s vice president of basketball development.