Moments after the Miami Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Dion Waiters went on Instagram Live to pour salt on the Heat’s wounds.

During the championship celebration, the Lakers guard went on an expletive-filled tirade against his former team, who suspended him multiple times early in the 2019-20 season.

“They (Heat organization) tried to bury me,” Waiters said. “They really tried to bury me, bro. I ain’t even do nothing.”

Waiters was suspended by the Heat on three different occasions, one of which was a 10-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

He was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in the trade that brought Andre Iguodala to Miami last February. Days later, the Grizzlies waived Waiters, but he was picked up by the Lakers last March to beef up their guard rotation for the upcoming playoffs.

Despite winning a championship, Waiters has shown that he is still bitter about his falling out with the Heat, who had every right to discipline the veteran guard for his behavioral issues.

During his four seasons with the Heat (he played three games this past season), Waiters averaged 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.