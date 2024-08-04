Devin Booker was hoping to end up with Miami Heat ahead of 2015 NBA Draft

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has put together a fantastic career in the NBA with the team that picked him nine years ago, but the Suns evidently weren’t the No. 1 team on his wish list leading up to the 2015 NBA Draft.

He recently revealed that he was hoping the Miami Heat would draft him and that he was even looking at homes near Miami’s arena at one point.

“That’s where I was hopin’ (Miami),” Booker said of his mindset leading up to the draft. “‘Cause Miami was my best workout, and then I remember, I think Pat Riley came into — he did an interview, and he’s like, ‘We’re lookin’ for a Klay Thompson-type player. We need to up our shooting.’ I just shot 40 (percent) in college. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah.’ I’m lookin’ at spots right down there by the arena.”

The Heat ultimately did have a chance to draft Booker, as he was available when they were on the clock with the No. 10 overall pick, but the team instead used the selection on Justise Winslow. A few picks later, the Suns swooped in and selected Booker at No. 13 overall.

Winslow ended up sticking with the Heat for a few seasons, but he never turned into an elite talent like Booker. Across 241 regular-season appearances with Miami, Winslow averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The Duke University product last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season. He spent much of last season in the G League.

Booker, meanwhile, earned the fourth All-Star selection and second All-NBA nod of his career last season. He averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the Suns.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, Booker’s production wasn’t enough for the squad to win a single playoff game, even though the 27-year-old maintained his high level of play in the postseason. The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, ending a Phoenix season that was expected to last much longer.

The Heat also took a quick exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they did manage to win a game before falling to the Boston Celtics in the first round.

It may sting for Heat fans to know that a player like Booker wanted to join their team, but what’s done is done. If it’s any consolation, given the butterfly effect, there are no guarantees that a player like Jimmy Butler would’ve ended up with the Heat had the team picked Booker in 2015 and built around him.