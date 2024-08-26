Videos

Chris Bosh reveals he had offers to play in the EuroLeague

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Chris Bosh
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh said a few days ago that he received offers to play overseas in the past. More specifically, the offers came from teams in the EuroLeague, which is one of the more talented international basketball leagues in the world.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and AS Monaco are just a few of the noteworthy teams that compete in the EuroLeague.

Bosh may have never played in the EuroLeague, but he participated in Goran Dragic’s farewell game — called Night of the Dragon — on Aug. 24, which took place at the Stozice Arena in Slovenia. Dragic and Bosh were teammates with the Heat for a short time.

The 40-year-old played 13 seasons in the NBA for two teams: the Heat and Toronto Raptors. He was the franchise player for much of his time with the Raptors, and so he put up the best individual numbers of his NBA career in Toronto.

When Bosh joined forces with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Heat, he had to sacrifice a lot in terms of his usage on the offensive end. During his four seasons complementing the star duo, he never averaged more than 18.7 points per game in a single season. It’s worth mentioning that Bosh averaged 20.2 points per game for his Raptors career.

But while Bosh wasn’t Miami’s de facto scoring option like he was in Toronto, the Heat teams he played on were some of the best he was ever a part of, and perhaps the trio wouldn’t have won two titles and reached four NBA Finals if it weren’t for Bosh’s willingness to play a lesser role.

Bosh won his titles with the Heat in the years 2012 and 2013.

The former Georgia Institute of Technology standout saw his career with the Heat and in the NBA get cut short by injuries, though. He retired from the league in his early 30s due to a blood clot condition.

In his last season in the NBA, the 2015-16 campaign, he averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game across 53 regular-season games played.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

