Last season, Bam Adebayo executed one of the more memorable blocks in NBA playoffs history.

The block took place in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It sealed the win for the Heat and set the tone for the rest of the series.

This week, Adebayo joined teammate Duncan Robinson on his podcast and admitted that he still talks trash about the legendary swat.

“I haven’t forgotten about it because I low key still talk s— to J.T. about it,” Adebayo said with a grin. “A lot of us in my draft class grew up together. Like grew up playing AAU together, growing up playing against each other so we all know each other. So we all talk s—.”

The Heat won the series against Tatum and Celtics in six games. The Heat won the first two games of the series, thanks much in part to Adebayo’s block in Game 1, and remained in control until the end.

This season, both the Celtics and Heat have struggled to recapture the success that they enjoyed in the playoffs last year.

The Celtics are currently the No. 5 team in the East with a record of 30-26. The Heat are a couple games behind them in the No. 7 seed at 28-27.

Adebayo is going to give it all he has if he wants to lead his team back to the playoffs this season.

Surely, he’ll be looking to make some more game-changing plays down the stretch of the regular season to make sure that happens.