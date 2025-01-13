Victor Oladipo shoots down claim that he asked Heat if he could ‘come play with y’all’ during Pacers tenure

On Sunday, former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo shot down a report that originated in late 2020 which indicated that he asked members of the Heat if he could join them while he was still a member of the Indiana Pacers.

The fact you believe a reporter that could never be on the court or anywhere near the team during games means you were lost way before you saw that brother. #respectfully 🙏🏿🙌🏿 https://t.co/NrGPkdCIhs — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) January 13, 2025

Back in 2020, it was reported that Oladipo asked numerous teams if he could join them “in front of Indiana Pacers teammates.”

“It happened vs. the Toronto Raptors,” wrote J. Michael in November of 2020. “It happened vs. the Miami Heat. It happened vs. the New York Knicks. “‘Can I come play with y’all?’ Or some iteration of that puzzling statement. “That’s what Victor Oladipo said — in front of Indiana Pacers teammates — increasing the agitation with the star guard in the locker room, three league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told IndyStar. Aaron Turner, Oladipo’s agent, didn’t respond to requests for comment.”

Oladipo was ultimately traded to the Houston Rockets during that season, and he eventually ended up in Miami to close out the campaign, appearing in four regular-season contests and 15 playoff games.

When the report initially came out about Oladipo, his agent at the time refuted it.

"He didn't say anything like that at all."@VicOladipo's agent, Aaron Turner, refutes the report of Oladipo asking opposing players if he can join their team with @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/qkjGm7NoeJ — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 13, 2020

Even if Oladipo didn’t ask to play with Miami in front of his former teammates, he still ended up in South Beach for a few seasons. Injuries derailed Oladipo’s time in Miami – and the end of his NBA career – but he still averaged 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across 54 regular-season appearances (and seven starts) with Miami.

Oladipo spent the end of the 2020-21 season with the Heat and remained with the franchise through the 2022-23 season. He played in 42 games in his final regular season with Miami, but he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in the playoffs, which ended his campaign. He has not played in the NBA since.

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo had some of the best years of his career with the Pacers, but his tenure with the franchise didn’t have a very special ending. He only appeared in nine games with the Pacers in the 2020-21 season before being dealt to Houston. With the Rockets, he averaged 21.2 points per contest across 20 games.

During his time in Miami, Oladipo appeared in 17 playoff games, and he was on the team in the 2022-23 season when it made the NBA Finals – although his torn patellar tendon limited him to just two playoff appearances.

The Heat ended up losing in the Finals to the Denver Nuggets, spoiling Oladipo’s chance of winning an NBA title for the first time in his career.

Now, it appears the former All-Star wants to set the record straight on the 2020 report in question.