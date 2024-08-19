Tyler Herro opens up on his relationship with Bam Adebayo and rooting for him on Team USA

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is entering his sixth season in the NBA, but he’s gone through a little bit of a different offseason this summer since he wasn’t able to train as much with teammate Bam Adebayo.

Herro told Forbes’ Mat Issa that he and Adebayo train together during the offseason since they live so close to each other. However, Adebayo spent this summer playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA, leaving less time for Herro to work out with him.

“Earlier, Herro alluded to how he and his teammate Adebayo are undergoing a transition from blossoming stars to established veterans,” Issa wrote. “In Miami, Herro and Adebayo live in close proximity to one another. During a typical offseason, the two will often spend many days training together at each other’s houses.”

While Adebayo is a few years older than Herro, the two share a lot of similarities. They both played collegiately at the University of Kentucky for John Calipari, and they both were key pieces in Miami’s run to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season even though they were still young players.

Now, the two are hoping to lead Miami to a championship after reaching the Finals twice in their NBA careers.

Even though Herro wasn’t able to practice with Adebayo while the big man was at the Olympics, he still shared how excited he was for his teammate to win the gold medal.

“It was fun watching him represent the country and bring home the Gold medal,” Herro said. “It was cool because I know all the work we’ve put in together over the years. So, to see him continue to take on a bigger role, both with Team USA and the Heat, it is just really awesome to see. I’m really happy for him, and I’m ready to get back out on the court with him.”

If the Heat are going to get back to the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season, they’ll need Herro to stay healthy.

The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner played in just 42 games last season due to injuries. He still played well, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, but he missed nearly half of the 2023-24 season.

With Herro and Adebayo currently entrenched as rotation pieces for the Heat, the future is bright for the franchise. Right now, they’re looking to continue building the chemistry that they have with star Jimmy Butler to get the Heat back to the playoffs.

Adebayo and Herro may have missed some time together to train, but it’s likely the two will be back at each other’s houses to practice and work out ahead of training camp for the Heat later this year.