Heat insider shuts down possibility of Victor Oladipo reunion amid latest comeback videos of guard

Former Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo appears to be eyeing a return to basketball, but Heat fans shouldn’t expect it to come in Miami.

According to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman the “ship likely has sailed” on Oladipo returning to South Beach.

“While Victor Oladipo has indicated on social media that another comeback is in the works, that Heat ship likely has sailed,” Winderman wrote. “Still, one can’t help but root.”

Oladipo recently posted a video on his Instagram showcasing himself working out and getting back on the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Oladipo (@victoroladipo)

The two-time All-Star tore his patellar tendon back in the 2022-23 season while with Miami, and it kept him out for the entire 2023-24 NBA season.

Even if the Heat wanted to bring back Oladipo, they’d have to make a major change to their roster in order to make it happen.

According to Winderman, who was previously asked about the Heat potentially adding former forward P.J. Tucker to the roster if he is bought out by the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami is essentially locked into its roster unless it makes a trade.

“While they could, the Heat’s position against the luxury-tax’s second apron essentially precludes bringing in any player, even at the minimum,” Winderman wrote. “At this point, it almost doesn’t matter who comes available on the buyout market or otherwise. The Heat, failing a trade, are basically locked into the 14 on the roster under guarantee contract.”

Earlier in his career, Oladipo was an extremely effective two-way player, but injuries derailed his rise as one of the best young guards in the NBA.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Oladipo has not played in more than 42 games in a single regular season. He played in 42 games and made two starts for Miami in the 2022-23 campaign and averaged 26.3 minutes per game.

A solid scoring piece – mainly off the bench – for the Heat, Oladipo averaged 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in three seasons with Miami.

Given the concerns about Oladipo’s health, it may not make sense for the Heat to make a trade to open up the room and the roster space to bring him on to the roster.

Hopefully, the former No. 2 overall pick will be able to complete his comeback to basketball at some point in the near future.