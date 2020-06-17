 Report: Some Pushing League to Allow Bam Adebayo, Other Stars to Sign Max Contracts Before NBA Resumption - Heat Nation
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is among a group of players seeking league-financed insurance policies ahead of the 2019-20 season resumption.

According to a recent report, some in the league are pushing for max contract extensions to be able to be signed before the resumption of the current season rather than the offseason.

Adebayo, 22, is not the only player looking for protection against a major injury or the novel coronavirus.

Other rising stars include Boston Celtics sharpshooter Jayson Tatum, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma.

The Heat selected Adebayo with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. This season, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

In fact, the University of Kentucky product is averaging career-highs across the board this year. He’s putting up 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.

Without a doubt, he is expected to receive a max contract extension from the Heat when eligible.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.

