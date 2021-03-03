- Report: Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa to represent Miami Heat on NBA Rising Stars rosters
Report: Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa to represent Miami Heat on NBA Rising Stars rosters
- Updated: March 3, 2021
Miami Heat youngsters Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa were included on NBA Rising Stars rosters for the 2020-21 season.
Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball headline NBA Rising Stars selections for 2020-21 season, as revealed on Top Shot. Rosters here: pic.twitter.com/fwmhlz3DX8
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2021
Herro, 21, is having a stellar individual campaign this season.
The sophomore is collecting 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest this season. All of those numbers are career-highs for the University of Kentucky product.
As for Achiuwa, he’s holding his own in his first year in the league. The 21-year-old is putting up 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.
The big man has appeared in 34 games for the Heat this season. He was the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Heat don’t have any other representatives in the other All-Star Weekend festivities.
Last year, numerous Heat players won accolades during All-Star Weekend.
