Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson was added to Team USA’s list of finalists for the 2021 Olympics.

Robinson was one of several additions to the roster that now consists of 57 players.

USA Basketball has 57 Finalists for Olympics. Roster adds: Jarrett Allen, Eric Gordon, Jerami Grant, Blake Griffin, Jrue Holiday, DeAndre Jordan, Zach LaVine, Julius Randle, Duncan Robinson, Mitchell Robinson Fred VanVleet, John Wall, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Trae Young. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 11, 2021

It is a huge honor for Robinson, as he has quickly become one of the league’s best shooters.

While he may not make the final team, Robinson will have the ability to compete for a spot on the roster for this summer’s Olympic games.

This season, Robinson is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

After going undrafted out of the University of Michigan, Robinson has become one of the league’s elite floor spacers through his first three NBA seasons.

For his career, Robinson is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc. If he can continue to shoot at that clip, he can expect more invites to Team USA activities in the future.