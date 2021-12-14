Report: Miami Heat release starting lineup for Monday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat will be rolling out a similar starting five in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon will kick off the action for the Heat on the road against the Cavaliers.

Four players did not make the road trip with Miami, including Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin also did not travel with the team to begin their road trip.

Miami is 3-2 in their last five games, including a 118-92 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The Heat will have three more road games after facing the Cavaliers before returning home.

Miami fell to the Cavaliers in their first meeting this season, 111-85. The Heat are currently 16-11 this season. After tonight, Miami will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.