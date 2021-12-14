- Report: Miami Heat release starting lineup for Monday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dwyane Wade can’t wait to ‘lie’ to his grandkids and tell them he played with LeBron James
- Report: Chicago Bulls big man tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in game vs. Miami Heat
- Erik Spoelstra slams NBA’s COVID-19 protocols after Miami Heat lose Caleb Martin
- Report: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo won’t travel with Miami Heat to begin road trip
- Bam Adebayo’s incredible holiday gesture for Miami community will warm your heart
- Report: 4 Miami Heat players to miss Saturday’s tilt vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: Miami Heat rising star limited in practice ahead of contest vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: 5th Chicago Bulls player placed in health and safety protocols ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo’s one-word assessment of Caleb Martin’s performance vs. Bucks
Report: Miami Heat release starting lineup for Monday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Updated: December 13, 2021
The Miami Heat will be rolling out a similar starting five in their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Rolling with the same five as Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bU3C6LdFJw
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 13, 2021
Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon will kick off the action for the Heat on the road against the Cavaliers.
Four players did not make the road trip with Miami, including Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin also did not travel with the team to begin their road trip.
Miami is 3-2 in their last five games, including a 118-92 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. The Heat will have three more road games after facing the Cavaliers before returning home.
Miami fell to the Cavaliers in their first meeting this season, 111-85. The Heat are currently 16-11 this season. After tonight, Miami will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login