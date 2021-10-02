Dwyane Wade responds to fan showing off new tattoo of his iconic quote - Heat Nation

- Dwyane Wade responds to fan showing off new tattoo of his iconic quote
- Updated: October 2, 2021
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a fire emoji to praise a fan who decided to get a tattoo of one of his iconic quotes.
The quote is something that Wade has tattooed on his body and is one of the strong beliefs that’s helped the Heat icon reach many of his goals.
Wade grew up in difficult circumstances in Chicago but managed to develop into a standout player at Marquette University. He was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.
Over his 16-year career, Wade played a key role in helping capture all three of the franchise’s NBA titles. The first of those titles came in 2006, when he was named MVP of the finals.
Wade has other tattoos that adorn his body, though it seems clear that the inspirational aspect of the quote is something that resonates with his fans.
