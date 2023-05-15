Report: Chris Quinn set to interview for Milwaukee Bucks coaching job

Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn is no stranger to receiving interest from other organizations around the NBA, and that trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to a report, the Milwaukee Bucks have received permission to interview Quinn as they search for their next head coach.

The Milwaukee Bucks received permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for the franchise’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Quinn has emerged on Erik Spoelstra’s staff as a candidate for several recent openings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 15, 2023

The 2022-23 NBA season isn’t over yet, but Quinn has now been linked to multiple teams that are in the midst of coaching searches. Last month, the Detroit Pistons reportedly requested permission to interview the 39-year-old, and the Heat assistant later confirmed that he had an interview scheduled with them.

It’s unclear if that interview has already happened, but almost a month has passed since he confirmed the interview, so it seems likely.

Heat assistant Chris Quinn confirms he has an interview scheduled for the Detroit coaching vacancy. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 18, 2023

The Bucks vacancy is an extremely appealing one, and it would be hard to think of a better place for someone like Quinn to land his first job as a head coach. Milwaukee projects to be a title contender for years to come, and a coach as capable as Quinn could prove to be an ideal fit.

For years, Quinn has been seen as someone who has a future as a head coach. In fact, he made it far enough to be named a finalist for the Indiana Pacers job in 2020. He ultimately didn’t land that position, and he’s still with the Heat organization today.

All of the aforementioned teams are just a few of the organizations that Quinn has been linked to in recent years. He’s clearly seen as a hot commodity around the league, which is likely due in large part to the experience and wisdom he has gained from Miami’s Erik Spoelstra.

Although the Heat would undoubtedly like to keep Quinn around, the organization would certainly be happy for him if he landed a better opportunity elsewhere. The Louisiana native is a true staple of the culture the team has created, and he’s been a familiar face for Heat fans since 2006, when he signed with Miami as a player.

Time will tell what the future holds for Quinn as he continues to receive interest around the NBA.