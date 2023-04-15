- Report: Detroit Pistons will request permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn
Report: Detroit Pistons will request permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn
- Updated: April 15, 2023
The Detroit Pistons are a team in the midst of an intriguing roster rebuild and will have a high pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s an enticing situation for any potential coach, and as it turns out, the Pistons are reportedly looking to interview Chris Quinn of the Miami Head to be their next head coach.
The Pistons and former head coach Dwane Casey recently agreed to make a change, as Casey will take on a role in Detroit’s front office. So, while much of the NBA world has its eyes on the upcoming playoffs, the Pistons are already in exploration mode to find a new coach.
Quinn appears to be a serious candidate for the job.
The Detroit Pistons will request permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for their head coach opening, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vhaQIQePpe
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 15, 2023
Quinn has been with the Heat for the entirety of his NBA coaching career, first starting in the player development department in the 2014-15 season. He’s currently in his ninth season with the team.
He’s become an integral member of the team’s coaching staff. Surely, the Pistons front office like the idea of bringing someone in who has been part of a franchise with a strong culture.
Beyond that, Quinn has been labeled as Erik Spoelstra’s “mini-me” by a league source. Since Spoelstra is thought to be one of the best coaches in the NBA, it’s quite the compliment for Quinn.
If Quinn is interested in joining the Pistons, it wouldn’t be hard to see why. There are reasons for optimism in the Motor City.
One reason is young star Cade Cunningham. Cunningham missed all but 12 games this season after undergoing shin surgery, but he clearly has what it takes to be a star in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 boards, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his rookie season.
Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Killian Hayes are some other promising youngsters on Detroit’s roster.
Perhaps the biggest reason, however, is that the Pistons are tied for the best odds to land the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. That top pick is virtually certain to be used on star prospect Victor Wembanyama.
Surely, any coach would love to get a chance to coach him. Whether or not that ends up being Quinn in Detroit remains to be seen.
