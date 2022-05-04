Report: Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn seen as Erik Spoelstra’s ‘mini-me’ by league source

The Miami Heat have enjoyed great success so far this season thanks to a number of important factors. While a talented and committed roster is likely the first factor that is considered when talking about the team’s success, the team’s coaching staff is not far behind.

Indeed, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is considered to be one of the very best coaches in the NBA right now. His tenure dwarfs that of most NBA coaches, as does his list of accomplishments.

As it turns out, Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn has a lot of similar characteristics to Spoelstra. It was recently revealed that one league source even sees Quinn as Spoelstra’s “mini-me” thanks to the similarities that the two coaches share when it comes to temperament and organizational skills.

“Quinn is a point guard’s point guard who has excelled at every task en route to the lead assistant’s chair in Miami,” Kevin Arnovitz wrote for ESPN. “Ask Heat insiders who most embodies the team’s culture, and Quinn is commonly the answer (one league source affectionately referred to Quinn as Spoelstra’s “mini-me” for his temperament and organizational skills). He’s an emotionally stable leader who inspires confidence in players, as revealed when he filled in for Spoelstra as head coach for a stint in March and April. Quinn received his first interview for a head-coach job with Indiana in 2020, while Washington gave him a look in 2021.”

Clearly, there is a lot of affection for Quinn within the halls of the Heat facility. With that in mind, it seems as though Quinn could soon be on his way to become a head coach elsewhere in the NBA.

As Spoelstra’s tenure with the Heat continues, there is little doubt that his coaching tree will only continue to grow more branches. It seems as though Quinn could find himself in an exciting new situation soon.

For now, however, there’s no doubt that both Quinn and Spoelstra are focused on one thing and one thing only: the Heat’s playoff run.

Right now, the Heat hold a 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round matchup. Miami will host Philly for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

If the Heat get a win, they’ll need just two more to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.