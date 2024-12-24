Miami Heat News

Nikola Jovic admits it’s ‘simpler’ playing with Kel’el Ware offensively than Bam Adebayo

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Nikola Jovic
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic shared that he finds it simpler to play alongside rookie Kel’el Ware on offense than Heat star Bam Adebayo.

Now, it’s possible that Ware, who is less offensively developed than Adebayo at this stage in his career, is easier to play with since he doesn’t command the ball as much as Adebayo.

So far this season, Adebayo is third on the Heat in points per game (16.7) and is averaging 4.8 assists per game as well. A solid passer from the center position, Adebayo has also added a 3-point shot to his arsenal in the 2024-25 season.

In 27 games, Adebayo is shooting 30.3 percent from 3 on 2.8 attempts per game. Ware can also shoot the 3-ball (he’s attempting 0.8 per game), knocking down 33.3 percent of his attempts for Miami across 12 games.

Jovic has played a variety of roles for Miami this season, appearing in 18 games and making nine starts. He’s gotten to play alongside Ware and Adebayo, and it appears that the former first-round pick is enjoying the simplicity of playing with the rookie.

This season, Jovic is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. It’s possible that if he plays well alongside Ware that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will keep the young duo together in the frontcourt going forward.

After winning against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, the Heat are 14-13 on the season. They snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over Brooklyn and hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ware could be in line for more minutes for Miami going forward after it traded Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers earlier this month. A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ware is averaging just 8.3 minutes per game so far this season.

Adebayo, Ware and veteran Kevin Love are three frontcourt players that may be paired with Jovic at various points in the 2024-25 season as Spoelstra looks to find a winning combination for Miami.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell opens up on previous rumors linking him to Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
NBA executive implies Miami Heat need to be selfish, even if it comes at Jimmy Butler’s expense
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Miami Heat world snaps following historic loss to Orlando Magic: ‘Blow it up’
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
‘Literally what Steph’s doing’: Tyler Herro says he’s trying to be like Stephen Curry in crucial area
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?