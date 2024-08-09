NBA scout on Heat rookie Kel’el Ware: ‘He could be this year’s Dereck Lively’

The Miami Heat are hoping to have struck gold with rookie center Kel’el Ware, their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Based on some comments from one NBA scout, there are many reasons for optimism.

“That’s a talent, a modern day five [center], can block shots, has size, length,” the scout told the Miami Herald. “That could turn out to be a very good pick. He gives them true size.”

The scout didn’t stop there.

“He could be this year’s Dereck Lively,” the scout said.

This past season, Lively, as a rookie, helped the Dallas Mavericks reach the NBA Finals.

During the 2023-24 regular season, he averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while making an absurd 74.7 percent of his shots. Along the way, he made a major impact on the defensive end of the floor. Lively appeared in 55 games in the regular season and made 42 starts.

In the playoffs, Lively didn’t start, but he averaged roughly the same amount of playing time as he did in the regular season. Across 22 playoff appearances, he dropped 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 67.4 percent shooting — all while remaining a strong defender.

For a rookie to immediately earn an important role on a championship-contending team is a phenomenal accomplishment, and the fact that an NBA scout thinks Ware could be similarly impressive this season says a lot.

With Indiana University last season, Ware averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 58.6 percent from the field and even showed an ability to stretch the floor, making 42.5 percent of his 3s.

On defense, he was outstanding, blocking 1.9 shots per game and earning All-Defense honors in the Big Ten.

The Mavericks surprised many by reaching the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season. The Heat have also displayed a knack in recent years for making unexpected runs to the championship series. If Ware is immediately impactful as a rookie this coming season, perhaps another magical run could be in the cards for Miami.

Ware played well in Summer League action recently and will look to carry that momentum into his maiden campaign in the NBA. He may be a player that NBA fans will want to keep an eye on if the anonymous scout’s assessment is any indication.