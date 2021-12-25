- Report: Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry to enter health and safety protocols
Report: Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry to enter health and safety protocols
- Updated: December 25, 2021
On Saturday, it was announced that Miami Heat star point guard Kyle Lowry has entered health and safety protocols.
Kyle Lowry has entered health and safety protocols for Heat.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 25, 2021
Lowry, 35, is in his first season with the Heat. He turned down more money to sign with the Heat.
The newcomer has been used heavily with superstars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sidelined to injury. Lowry’s close friendship with Butler is a huge reason he decided to come to Miami.
In 31 games this season, Lowry is putting up 13.9 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He’s been a tremendous ball-handler, leader and veteran.
Other Heat players have raved about Lowry’s impact thus far this year. While Lowry has been shouldering a massive load during the regular season, his primary value will be realized in the playoffs.
After all, Lowry has a ton of postseason experience. The guard has career averages of 15.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 boards and 1.4 steals per game in the playoffs.
Furthermore, Lowry won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He served an an exemplary assistant to titan Kawhi Leonard during the Raptors’ magical 2019 title run.
Now, Lowry is attempting to do the same with Butler in Miami.
The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record. They’re behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets in the East standings.
They’ll certainly face some hardship with Lowry out of the lineup. The team has multiple guys out due to injury and health and safety protocols.
Heat guard Caleb Martin, who also was in the health and safety protocols, recently rejoined the team. The Heat take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
