Duncan Robinson reveals aspect of Kyle Lowry's game that he's already deemed to be 'really special' - Heat Nation

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson seems very happy to be playing alongside newcomer Kyle Lowry in training camp.

Robinson recently revealed an element of Lowry’s game that he feels is “really special.”

“I’ve seen it enough from Kyle to know that that’s how he operates,” Robinson told the Sun Sentinel. “And so much of shooting is rhythm and a lot of it is finding the shooting pocket. But I honestly feel like more of it is kind of like the on-time, on-target type of thing. And he has a crazy, crazy feel for that. “And I’ve watched him, played against him a bunch, obviously. But just seeing these first couple of days of practice, the way he commands the floor and has an ability to find open men, just kind of see plays before they happen, is really special.”

Lowry is one of the best playmakers in the NBA, and it sounds like Robinson is already getting a feel for how he operates.

In the 2020-21 season, Lowry averaged 7.3 assists per game for the Toronto Raptors. He also chipped in with 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

The veteran is a very well-rounded offensive player, and he figures to make a huge impact for the Heat in the upcoming campaign.

Robinson is surely excited to be on the receiving end of some assists from Lowry. The 27-year-old Robinson only needs an inch of daylight to do damage from beyond the arc.

He shot 40.8 percent from 3-point range in the 2020-21 season and is a career 42.3 percent shooter from deep.

Both Lowry and Robinson would love to help the Heat challenge for an NBA title in the 2021-22 campaign.