Caleb Martin appears to declare he’s out of health and safety protocols with emphatic 2-word tweet

The Miami Heat have been without Caleb Martin for a good chunk of time due to health and safety protocols. The youngster hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 8.

Fortunately, it sounds like that might change soon. Martin recently took to Twitter and seemingly announced that he’s out of health and safety protocols.

If Martin has indeed cleared protocols, then it seems like he could play on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. That would certainly be a welcome sight for Heat fans.

Martin had been playing some of the best basketball of his young career before going on the shelf. Over his last six games before being sidelined this season, he averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He knocked down 57.1 percent of his shots from the field and a whopping 52.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Overall this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. He’d surely love to improve upon those averages once he returns.

The Heat have won two straight games to reach 20 wins on the season. They have also won six of their last eight games.

The squad holds a solid overall record of 20-13, which is the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference. Miami would love to string some more wins together and climb up the standings.

Martin’s return should help with that. If he is indeed on the verge of coming back, some sort of confirmation will likely come out soon. Time will tell if he plays against Orlando.