Miami Heat News

Miami Heat insiders surprised by Jimmy Butler’s latest status update

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Saturday, it was reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (ankle) was expected to make his return to the floor in the team’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

But to the surprise of some Heat insiders, the Heat have ruled out Butler for Sunday’s contest. It’s worth noting that Miami will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in what will be the second leg of a back-to-back, so Butler could still return to the lineup in the near future.

Butler last played against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8 in what was a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals. He only had time to drop two points, two assists and one rebound before he exited the game in the first quarter with his ankle injury.

All things considered, the Heat have done an admirable job of remaining competitive while missing such an important player. Excluding the Denver game, Miami owns a 2-1 record since Butler’s been sidelined, with wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pacers.

The Heat’s lone loss during that span came in overtime against the Detroit Pistons earlier this week on Nov. 12.

But even when factoring in Miami’s solid play of late, the team still hasn’t gotten off to all that strong of a start to the 2024-25 regular season. The Heat are below the .500 mark at 5-6 and sit as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

They’ll look to pull to .500 on Sunday. One reason for fans of the Heat to be optimistic about Miami’s chances without Butler is how the squad has fared away from home since the start of the campaign. While Miami owns a home record of just 1-3, its away record of 4-3 is nothing to scoff at.

The Pacers are also on a two-game losing streak and haven’t won a game since they topped the New York Knicks one week ago on Nov. 10. Their most recent loss came against the Heat in an NBA Cup game a couple days ago on Nov. 15.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade’s son offers glass-half-full response to all the hate his statue is getting
Miami Heat News
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union gets blasted after announcing departure from X: ‘Nobody gives a f–k’
Miami Heat News
Adam Silver NBA
Jimmy Butler’s agent expresses major problem in today’s NBA: ‘Worst thing we do’
Miami Heat News
Kyle Singler
Kevin Love reaches out to help former NBA player after concerning social media posts
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?