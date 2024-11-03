Miami Heat insider thinks team could make run at Damian Lillard if Milwaukee Bucks look to move him

After a reader submitted an idea about the Milwaukee Bucks possibly moving star guard Damian Lillard to acquire a package that would appease star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel theorized about the Miami Heat becoming involved in such a situation.

“Or it could open the door for the Heat to make another run at Damian Lillard,” he wrote. “And then the question becomes if the willingness would be similar to when the bid was considered for Dame in the 2023 offseason with Portland. For example, what previously did not stand as a question now might: Would you trade Tyler Herro, and his youth, and his significantly lower salary, for Dame? For that matter, would consideration be made for a possible three-team deal that would send Jimmy Butler to the [Golden State] Warriors and bring in Dame? Some of the shine appeared to have been tarnished when it comes to a player, in Lillard, who now is 34 and has three years left on his contract at $48.7 million this season, $54 million next season and a player option for $58.8 million in 2026-27. But then came Saturday night’s 41-point performance by Lillard that included 10 3-pointers. But it also came in another Bucks loss.”

Lillard has had some strong performances this season and certainly had his moments last season with the Bucks, but all things considered, his stint with Milwaukee hasn’t gone as planned.

The Bucks acquired the sharpshooter in the 2023 offseason in hopes of getting closer to another NBA championship, but instead, they took a first-round exit in their first season with him.

Injuries certainly played a role — Antetokounmpo missed all of the Bucks’ playoff series last season while Lillard missed part of it — but even during the 2023-24 regular season, the team didn’t quite live up to expectations and failed to win 50 games.

Lillard was serviceable but didn’t always look right in his first season with the Bucks. He did average 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, but his efficiency was down, as he shot 42.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from deep.

This season, through six games, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.7 percent shooting from deep. Unfortunately, the Bucks have struggled to the tune of a 1-5 record. That’s despite the fact that Lillard and Antetokounmpo have played in every game.

The Heat were seriously linked to Lillard in the 2023 offseason before he landed with the Bucks. Although Miami’s pursuit of the eight-time All-Star fell short then, perhaps it will get another chance to make a run at him.

Winderman isn’t the first person who has speculated about the possibility of the Heat trying to acquire Lillard again. Ultimately, it remains to be seen if something like that is in the cards.