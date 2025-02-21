Miami doctor curiously links Wemby’s blood clot issue to COVID vaccine

San Antonio Spurs star big man Victor Wembanyama received quite an unfortunate injury update on Thursday. The Frenchman has a form of blood clot called deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, and he won’t suit up again for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

People have drawn comparisons between Wembanyama’s situation to former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh’s that played a role in him retiring from the league in just his early 30s. Bosh had recurring blood clots at the tail end of his pro career and even developed them in one of his lungs.

But Miami doctor Jesse Moore took to X and explained how Wembanyama’s situation differs from Bosh’s. Interestingly, he also hinted that the COVID-19 vaccine might have something to do with Wembanyama having a blood clot.

“‼️ The more information we receive regarding the COVID vaccine, the WORSE it gets,” a post from Morse read. “A VERY important study from Yale about the impact from the COVID vaccine on the immune system is about to be released, and it is SUPER SCARY. “Major 🚩. “If you’re looking to remove the Spike Protein from your body, use this protocol: “This sheet will also be available for download at http://DrJesseMorse.com as well.”

That’s a blood clot… How much you want to make a bet he received the COVID vaccine? https://t.co/SPuWvaSZK2 — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) February 20, 2025

“Again, look at the writing on the wall,” another post on X from Morse read. “I’m looking at this from a medical perspective “You think I’m pushing a political agenda “This has NOTHING to do with politics “Most people don’t truly understand the long term ramifications that both Covid the virus and the vaccine have caused. “The ramifications will be permanent and ubiquitous. “You might not want to believe it or hear it but if you understand the science, it’s the truth. “It has to be at least discussed. If not the differential diagnosis is incomplete. “I’m not afraid to ask the questions that other people are.”

He was 31, not 21 like Wemby There are many possible causes but it’s more than likely COVID +/- the vaccine at least played a role. — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) February 21, 2025

Bosh last played in 53 games with the Heat in the 2015-16 campaign. His final game in the NBA before he called it quits on his pro career came against the San Antonio Spurs back in February of 2016.

In that contest, he scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. He chipped in five rebounds, two assists and one steal as well in an 18-point loss for Miami.

He was still one of the better players at his position in the league when he retired, which made his early retirement all the more disappointing. Bosh averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during his swan song in the league. To boot, he shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 4.2 attempts per contest.

While blood clots are certainly no laughing matter, the Spurs are reportedly hopeful that Wembanyama will make a full recovery before the start of next season. Before going down for the count, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a whopping 3.8 rejections per game in his second NBA season.

Here’s hoping that Wembanyama will be good to go for the Spurs by the time the 2025-26 season starts up and will play better than ever in his third campaign in the pros. It’s a scary thought for the rest of the league that he’s only 21 years old.