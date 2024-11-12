Kevin Love reaches out to help former NBA player after concerning social media posts

Kyle Singler was selected with a second-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke University, and he spent six seasons in the league with two different teams, the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He uploaded multiple videos to his Instagram account recently that have plenty of folks worried for his mental health. Singler said in one of the videos that he fears for his life on a daily basis.

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love commented on one of Singler’s posts and indicated that if he needs anyone to talk to, he can turn to him.

Deeply concerning video out of Kyle Singler on Instagram.

"I have been mistreated, abused, used as a mental example… and I fear for my life… everyday. People in my community make me look out as someone that's gonna be a problem. and make things difficult for people"

Love also took to X and implored people to show support for Singler.

“To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched – please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves,” Love’s post reads. “I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community – let’s show up for one of our own. 🙏🏻❤️”

Singler uploaded another video to Instagram following some of Love’s comments on social media.

Kyle Singler just now, on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ALm7Nd2am4 — Dom2K 🦃🎅🎇 (@Dom_2k) November 12, 2024

Love is a staunch mental health advocate. He even created his very own nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma around mental health called the Kevin Love Fund.

Singler hasn’t played in the NBA for quite a while, considering he last played 12 games with the Thunder in the 2017-18 campaign. He was then waived by the team in 2018.

The 36-year-old seemingly saw his role in the league diminish with every passing season he spent in the NBA. The Pistons threw him into the fire to start his pro tenure, as he started 110 games across his first two seasons in the league and averaged a career-high 9.6 points per game in his second NBA season.

However, he was dealt to the Thunder midway through his third season in the NBA, and he was never a consistent starter again. He started just 22 of the 138 regular-season games he played with Oklahoma City and averaged 13.6 minutes of playing time per contest during that span.

After his time in the NBA came to an end, Singler carved out a brief basketball career overseas before he announced his decision to retire from the sport in October of 2019 due to personal reasons.

Hopefully, NBA fans will come together and try to uplift Singler in the coming days, whether that be by sending him positive messages on social media or another avenue.