Kevin Love clowns Tyler Herro in epic fashion after his scuffle with Amen Thompson

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love shared a hilarious reaction to the altercation between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson on social media.

Late in Miami’s win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Herro and Thompson got into things which led to a skirmish between the teams.

Love’s Instagram post about the incident led to some amused responses from teammates like Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson and Kel’el Ware. In addition to that, Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers and J.R. Smith also chimed in.

Herro, who had a big game for the Heat in the win, flexed on Thompson after the game. The Heat guard certainly earned it too, as he led the way with 27 points to lead Miami to a win even though Jimmy Butler was out of the lineup.

Butler also chimed in on the altercation, posting a photo of Herro on his own Instagram.

Herro’s 27 points on Sunday came efficiently, as he shot 10-of-17 from the field and 3-for-7 from 3. He also picked up six rebounds and nine assists in the win.

Herro is having arguably the best season of his career in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. Not only that, but the former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging career-highs in rebounds (5.7) and assists (5.2) per game.

It’s nice to see Love, a veteran presence in the Miami locker room, attempt to make light of the situation and give his teammates a laugh.

An NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love is in his 17th season in the NBA and has certainly seen his fair share of incidents on an NBA court. Hopefully, Herro and the Heat can build on Sunday’s win when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (losers of nine games in a row) on Wednesday night.

Miami is currently 16-14 and holds the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.