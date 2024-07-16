Miami Heat News

Josh Christopher was in the gym at 11 p.m. the night before his massive Summer League performance

Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
Josh Christopher

The Miami Heat are known for adding young players who have incredible work ethic to their roster. Before an incredible performance for the Heat during the NBA Summer League on Monday night, guard Josh Christopher was reportedly in the gym until late Sunday night working on his game.

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford shared the news in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

Christopher entered the NBA in 2021 as the No. 24 overall pick in that year’s draft. He’s bounced between the NBA and G League since then and was added to the Sioux Falls Skyforce earlier this year.

Now, in the NBA Summer League, Christopher is having his time to shine. In Monday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Christopher scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

The young guard was scorching hot from deep, going 6-for-8 from the three-point line.

“My teammates setting me up,” Christopher said of his impressive outing following the game. “It got to the point I was just feeling unconscious. I just trusted myself and let it go.”

It looks like Christopher is not only an incredibly hard worker but also a truly humble young man. That combination can be a major asset for players looking to work their way up in the NBA ranks.

For the Heat, they are no strangers to finding diamonds in the rough. Over the last several seasons, NBA fans all over the world have grown accustomed to previously unknown and undrafted players carving out major roles on the Heat’s roster. Players like Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and more come to mind.

While Christopher did not enter the league as an undrafted player, it is likely that many had forgotten about him until Monday night served as an impressive reminder.

Christopher does have ample experience at the NBA level. In his rookie season, Christopher played in 74 games for the Houston Rockets. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

In the following season, Christopher’s numbers dipped to 5.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

He’s played in the G League since then.

However, if he continues to play like he did on Monday night, it seems reasonable to assume that he’ll be getting another shot at basketball’s highest level in the near future.

By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Heat Nation.

