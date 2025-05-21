Jimmy Butler’s agent defends him against Dwyane Wade’s criticism: ‘Podcast’s can kick rocks’

Golden State Warriors star forward Jimmy Butler perhaps didn’t live up to his “Playoff Jimmy” persona in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Across 11 games played (all starts) in his first playoff run as a member of the Warriors, he averaged 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

For comparison, he averaged 26-plus points per game in two playoff stints near the end of his tenure with the Miami Heat in 2022 and 2023.

Butler took just nine shots in the Warriors’ Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and Heat legend Dwyane Wade ripped Butler for his quality of play in these playoffs and said that he wasn’t aggressive enough in looking for his own shot.

Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has since responded to Wade’s comments in a post on X and stuck up for his client.

man podcast's can kick rocks haha. Let's be clear, the playoffs for him started in February. 1. Took a team that was 11th got them to the 2nd round of the playoffs. 2. that finals team thats just kind of off handedly mentioned here.. had 9 undrafted players on it.. https://t.co/x9sgabcZ53 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) May 20, 2025

Perhaps Wade was inspired to say what he said about Butler’s level of play in these playoffs because he still has sour grapes about how his time playing for the Heat came to an end. Butler made it clear publicly that he wanted out of Miami prior to the February trade deadline, and he was suspended several times by the organization in the time leading up to his exit.

It is true that the fact that Butler helped the Warriors make the 2025 NBA Playoffs was an accomplishment in and of itself. The Warriors looked destined for basketball purgatory prior to adding Butler to the fold, but they went on to win all but seven of the 30 regular-season games the forward appeared in during his maiden season as a Warrior.

Butler was also a huge reason why the Warriors pulled off an upset over the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors nearly blew a 3-1 series lead, but they did go on to eliminate the Rockets in seven games.

Butler totaled 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the deciding Game 7.

The 35-year-old is still seeking his first NBA title and will try to lead the Warriors to another championship in 2026. Hopefully, his partner in crime — guard Stephen Curry — will be able to stave off the injury bug next season after he missed the majority of Golden State’ second-round series.