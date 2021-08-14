- Dwyane Wade offers perfect GIF in wake of Justin Fields’ impressive debut with Chicago Bears
- Updated: August 14, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered an amusing way to praise the NFL debut of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields by using a popular GIF to express his thoughts.
Justin Fields! pic.twitter.com/9VzQ3Zjvo7
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 14, 2021
Fields was the 11th overall pick in in this year’s NFL draft and bounced back from a bumpy start to help the Bears defeat the Miami Dolphins, 20-13, on Saturday afternoon.
The GIF used by Wade shows actor Robert Redford in a scene taken from the star’s 1972 film, “Jeremiah Johnson,” has been frequently used to offer social media praise in a subtle way. This specific praise came from Wade, a native of the Windy City.
During Fields’ time on the field for the Bears, he completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown pass, while also rushing for 33 yards on five carries and running for a score.
The effort quickly wiped away some early concern after Fields had some troubles against the Dolphins’ defense, while also giving hope to the Bears for their future.
Right now, it’s uncertain if Fields will get the starting nod once the regular season gets underway, but continued efforts will have Wade and many more offering additional cheers.
