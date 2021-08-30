Ray Allen drops the mic as he makes compelling case for people to get vaccinated

As the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to ravage the globe, the United States is still having trouble making progress in vaccinating its citizens.

Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen posted some strident facts in an Instagram post that he hopes will convince holdouts to get the jab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour)

Even though the Delta variant is considerably more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the pandemic is still mostly affecting unvaccinated people.

Breakthrough infections are still at least somewhat rare, underscoring the importance that a critical mass of Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Allen is still considered one of the NBA’s greatest pure shooters of all time. Although he only played two seasons with the Heat, his most memorable moment came with the squad.

At the end of regulation of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Allen hit a life-saving 3-pointer that forced overtime and helped propel Miami to its second straight NBA championship.

It has become considered arguably the great clutch shot in championship series history.