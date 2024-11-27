Jimmy Butler’s agent crushes Stephen A. Smith and his inability to make a ‘good point’

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and NBA agent Bernie Lee are two people who aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

That’s something they have in common, but it appears that they may not agree on much else. Lee, who represents Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, took to X on Wednesday and implied that Smith is incapable of making a good point.

Lee did so in response to some comments that Smith made about the NBA All-Star Game.

1st of all no sentence should start "Stephen A makes a good point". 2nd of all the all star game is not about basketball and is in no way tied to any aspect of the history of the game. In fact its greatest main legacy was a group of players refusing to play to advance https://t.co/93mFvxtkwO — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) November 27, 2024

their rights as workers for themselves and for future generations. The All Star game is about everything but the players and the players who participate in it realize this pretty quickly when they look over and realize Guy Fieri was given better seats then their parents. https://t.co/93mFvxtkwO — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) November 27, 2024

The NBA All-Star Game has become a hot topic in recent years as the quality of the event has suffered from a competitive standpoint. Low-effort plays, a lack of defense and questionable shot attempts often plague the game, and people have taken notice.

This season, the NBA will try a new format for the All-Star Game. The event will feature four teams in a tournament-style layout, with two semifinal games and a championship.

Lee clearly has some strong thoughts on the All-Star Game from a big-picture perspective. It will be interesting to see if his comments spark a bigger discussion about how players view the event.

Butler is Lee’s highest-profile client. The Heat veteran is a six-time All-Star, but he hasn’t been named to the game since the 2021-22 season.

It’s unclear if Butler will get there this season. It’s also unclear, given Lee’s comments, if Butler would even be excited about being named an All-Star. Across 11 games this season, the 35-year-old is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 20.0 percent shooting from deep.

Butler’s main focus is likely on getting the Heat back above .500. Miami, currently 7-8, hasn’t had a winning record since it was 3-2 on the season.

In a weak Eastern Conference, the Heat may only need to put together a decent regular season to earn a solid playoff seed. But so far, they haven’t been able to take advantage of the conference’s woes, as they’re one of several teams who are stuck in the middle of the pack.