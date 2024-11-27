Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s agent crushes Stephen A. Smith and his inability to make a ‘good point’

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Stephen A. Smith
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and NBA agent Bernie Lee are two people who aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

That’s something they have in common, but it appears that they may not agree on much else. Lee, who represents Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, took to X on Wednesday and implied that Smith is incapable of making a good point.

Lee did so in response to some comments that Smith made about the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Game has become a hot topic in recent years as the quality of the event has suffered from a competitive standpoint. Low-effort plays, a lack of defense and questionable shot attempts often plague the game, and people have taken notice.

This season, the NBA will try a new format for the All-Star Game. The event will feature four teams in a tournament-style layout, with two semifinal games and a championship.

Lee clearly has some strong thoughts on the All-Star Game from a big-picture perspective. It will be interesting to see if his comments spark a bigger discussion about how players view the event.

Butler is Lee’s highest-profile client. The Heat veteran is a six-time All-Star, but he hasn’t been named to the game since the 2021-22 season.

It’s unclear if Butler will get there this season. It’s also unclear, given Lee’s comments, if Butler would even be excited about being named an All-Star. Across 11 games this season, the 35-year-old is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 20.0 percent shooting from deep.

Butler’s main focus is likely on getting the Heat back above .500. Miami, currently 7-8, hasn’t had a winning record since it was 3-2 on the season.

In a weak Eastern Conference, the Heat may only need to put together a decent regular season to earn a solid playoff seed. But so far, they haven’t been able to take advantage of the conference’s woes, as they’re one of several teams who are stuck in the middle of the pack.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler
Report: Jimmy Butler expected to play vs. Mavs, Terry Rozier gets surprising update
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James
Iman Shumpert acknowledges that LeBron James came to Heat as response to Celtics Big 3
Miami Heat News
Caleb Martin
Caleb Martin opens up on Heat departure: ‘Not everything is just for the money’
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Miami Heat insiders surprised by Jimmy Butler’s latest status update
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?